When Alfred Pennyworth Mocked Bruce Wayne In Nolan's Iconic 'Batman' Trilogy

In the iconic Batman Trilogy by Christopher Nolan, Bruce Wayne is played by Christian Bale while Micheal Caine plays the role of Alfred Pennyworth. Alfred Pennyworth has been the Wayne family's most loyal butler and has been there throughout Bruce's life. In the beginning, when Bruce took up the cowl and became Batman, Micheal Caine's Alfred was hesitant to help him. However, later, every time Bruce Wayne was out in the field, Alfred always waited in the Batcave to provide him support.

Micheal Caine's performance as Alfred was critically claimed. Bruce Wayne and Alfred have always shared a very good bond. Read about the times when Alfred trolled Wayne:

The epic Rolls Royce comment

Bruce Wayne had disappeared from Gotham for 7 long years while he went for his training in Batman Begins. He was declared dead so that the company could go public. Alfred received a huge share of the company and was not rich. When Bruce came back to Gotham, Micheal Caine went to receive him.

Both of them start discussing the things that happened around when Bruce wasn't there and how Bruce was going to save Gotham. Micheal Caine's character tells Bruce that he can Borrow his Rolls Royce if he wants but should bring it back with a full tank of oil.

The push-ups comment

In Batman Begins, When Ra's Al Ghul attacks Bruce Wayne and sets his mansion on fire, Bruce Wayne is knocked out. Micheal Caine's character comes to save Bruce Wayne and tries to lift the wooden beam over him. Considering that Alfred is an old man now and he cannot lift anything, Bruce helps him in picking it up. However, Bruce struggles to lift it and Alfred mocks him right there by saying," What's the point of all those push-ups?"

The Batsuit

When Lucius Fox makes the iconic Batsuit in Batman begins, Bruce Wayne has to give it a try. They test it out with a baseball bat. The bat suit got destroyed because of the impact. Micheal Caine's character explains to Bruce why the mask failed. He also asks Bruce to avoid landing on his head. It is hilarious watching how Alfred mocks Bruce like he is a little boy.

The Lamorghini

In Dark Knight, Joker puts a bounty on Coleman Reese's head when he comes to know that Bruce Wayne is Batman. Bruce Wayne decides to go save Reese and avoids going as Batman to stay put. Alfred asks Bruce if he should remove his Batmobile. Bruce replies by saying that he wouldn't want to use it in the middle of the day. Alfred sarcastically then responds saying, "The Lamborghini then? Much more subtle."

The Chimpanzee comment

In Dark Knight, when Bruce Wayne tells Alfred about the jewel thief and how she smartly took Bruce Wayne's fingerprints. He is impressed with the Catwoman aka Selina Kyle, played by Anne Hathaway. He asks Bruce to go with her on a coffee date so she shares her ideas with him. Bruce asks him whether that was what he wanted. To this, Alfred says, "I’d be happy to set you up with a chimpanzee if that’s what it takes"

When Bruce tried on a mechanical knee brace

In the Dark Knight Rises, Bruce Wayne was trying on a mechanical knee brace when his knee cartilages had damaged. Micheal Caine's character asks Bruce if it hurts too much. Bruce then asks him to try it out himself. To this, Alfred simply smiles because he does not want to try anything on himself that Bruce has been experimenting on himself.

