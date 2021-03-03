When Ashley Judd Texted Her Sister To Wash Her Hair While Having Suffered From Leg Injury

Actor Ashley Judd is on her path to recovery after she injured her leg in an accident in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The singer, just like everybody else, is leaning on her family for support. Ashley Judd's sister and singer Wynonna Judd shares that Ashley had texted her asking her to wash her hair as Ashley is on bed rest and required assistance to do her day to day activities.

Ashley Judd asks Wynonna Judd to wash her hair

The singer narrated the story to Page 6 and shared that she had to google "how to wash hair for someone who is lying down on the bed?" after her younger sister, who is recovering from a tragic accident, texted her, "Can you wash my hair?", The actress replied with a "Sure". The singer recalls the first time she met Ashely post her accident and feels that her recovery has been nothing but a "miracle".

Ashely Judd's accident

Ashley Judd is currently recovering after a catastrophic leg injury. The actress broke her tibia in multiple places while on a research trip to The Democratic Republic of Congo. The actress recalled the harrowing aftermath of her injury in an Instagram live session with a NY Times columnist while she was in the ICU in a hospital in South Africa. The actress shared that she tripped over a fallen tree while walking in the dark and was in pain and agony for the next 55 hours until she was airlifted out of that place to get proper medical care.

The actress and activist had shared last month post her accident that her father had flew out to South Africa to be by her side as he was the only one who had received the Covid-19 vaccine in the family. She wrote a long post on February 23 thanking her father and the medical staff at Sunninghill Hospital, Johannesburg. The Divergent actress shared a series of photos of her father, videos of her in the hospital, an X-ray picture of her injured leg, a video of the hospital staff tending to her injuries in the hospital and a motivation quote by Tara Brach in her post.

