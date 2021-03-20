When Bieber Was Asked If He Was Rooting For Team Edward Or Team Jacob From 'Twilight'

Justin Bieber recently released his new album Justice. Justin Bieber's Justice was released on March 19 and is receiving lots of love from fans all over. As we look at the singer's latest release, let's go down memory lane and see what 15-year-old Justin had to say about the movie Twilight. Read more about the singer's hilarious response here.

Justin Bieber was on Team Edward or Team Jacob?

Twilight is a romantic fantasy movie series based on the novels written by Stephanie Meyer. Back when the first movie released in 2008, everyone was torn between the movie's two main characters - Edward Cullen played by Robert Pattinson and Jacob Black played by Taylor Lautner. Many fans had sparked the debate of Team Edward or Team Jacob. So when back in 2009 in an interview Justin was asked whether he was Team Edward or Team Jacob, this was his hilarious response. The 15-year-old Bieber told that he was not a Twilight fan and that he had seen the movie but wasn't really blown away. Bieber was neither Team Edward nor Team Jacob.

More about Justin Bieber's Justice

Justin Bieber recently dropped his 6th studio album Justice on 19th March. Justice has 16 tracks and the lineup includes songs likes Lonely, Holy, Loved By You. Bieber's album also features various artist such as the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco, TroyBoi, Khalid, Chance the Rapper, Giveon and Beam.

According to a report by Fox News, Justin spoke about his album at a Zoom meeting conference and said that he knew how many people were isolated and that music was the way to bring people together. Talking about the name of his latest album, the What Do You Mean singer said that he named his album Justice because there was so much injustice in the world and that there has been since the beginning of time and also because his name Justin actually meant justice.

Justin Bieber shot to fame when his now manager Scooter Bruan found his videos on Youtube uploaded by his mother. Impressed by his skills, Braun signed a deal with Bieber. Justin's single Baby from his debut album EP My World is one of the most-watched videos on Youtube. Since then, the singer has released various singles and albums which were all chart-toppers. His song Where Are You Now a collaboration with Skrillex and Diplo earned him his first Grammy award.