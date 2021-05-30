Brad Pitt featured in Quentin Tarantino's period comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt, along with his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, received critical acclaim for his performance in the 2019 movie. In 1969 Los Angeles, the film follows a fading character actor Rick Dalton played by Leonardo DiCaprio and his stunt double Cliff Booth played by Brad Pitt as they navigate the rapidly changing film industry. Brad Pitt in a scene with Leonardo ad-libbed a dialogue. The dialogue was inspired by Brad's real-life incident.

When Brad Pitt ad-libbed a dialogue in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

In the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of an actor who is slowly losing his prominence in the movie industry. In one of the scenes, Brad's character tells Leonardo's character, "You're Rick Dalton! Don't you forget that." Pitt based that line on an actor who told him the same thing when he was a budding actor in the early nineties, as per an IMDb report. For his performance in the movie, Brad Pitt won the Oscar award for Best Supporting Actor.

The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received widespread critical acclaim. The movie received 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) and Best Production Design. It also won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Upcoming Brad Pitt's movies

The actor will next be seen in the action thriller movie Bullet Train. The film is based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. It features an ensemble cast of Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock and Lady Gaga led by Brad Pitt. The movie follows five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, understanding that their individual assignments are all interconnected with each other. Pitt was last seen on the big screen in 2019 in the psychological science fiction movie Ad Astra. The movie also featured Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland, and followed an astronaut who ventures into space in search of his lost father, whose fascination and obsession to find intelligent alien life endangers the solar system and all life on the Earth.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.