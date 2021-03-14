When Brad Pitt Had To Do THIS For His Role As Rusty Ryan In 'Ocean's Eleven'

Brad Pitt is one of the most sought-after actors from Hollywood. He is cited as one of the most influential people and the world's most handsome man by various media outlets. Did you know that Brad Pitt ate this for his role as Rusty Ryan in Ocean's Eleven? Get more such Brad Pitt's trivia here.

Brad Pitt did THIS for his role in Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Eleven is an American heist movie directed by Steven Soderbergh and had an ensemble cast that included George Clooney, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Andy García, Bernie Mac and Julia Roberts. As per various reports, the cast members were said to have gotten along really well, playing pranks on each other.

In one of the scenes in the movie where Brad Pitt's character is waiting for Julia Robert's character, Pitt ate almost 40 shrimp due to several takes, as per reports by IMDb. It further mentioned how Brad was working throughout the day and had ended up skipping his lunch break. He had thus made this suggestion of eating shrimp while his character waited for Julia's.

Here is some more interesting Brad Pitt trivia for fans -

1. Brad Pitt has received multiple accolades in his career, the most prominent ones being Golden Globe Awards and an Academy Award.

2. Brad Pitt is the first man ever to be named "Sexiest Man Alive" twice by People magazine - once in the year 1994 and the next in the year 2000.

3. Brad Pitt appeared on the Time 100 list, a collection of the 100 most influential people in the world in the year 2007.

4. Brad Pitt has quite a few movies in his filmography that have a number in their titles, especially the numbers 7 and 12.

Brad Pitt's movies

Brad Pitt gained recognition for his role as a cowboy hitchhiker in the road film Thelma & Louise (1991). Since then, Pitt went on to feature in various critically acclaimed movies like 12 Monkeys, Seven, Fight Club and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Some other Brad Pitt's movies include Mr. & Mrs Smith, Babel, Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles, World War Z, Fury and Ad Astra.