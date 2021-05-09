When Brad Pitt Learned French From 'Allied' Co-star Marion Cotillard

Released in 2016, Allied is a war thriller film starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. The former plays Wing Commander Max Vatan, Canadian intelligence officer, while the latter essays Marianne Beauséjour, a French Resistance fighter. It is directed by Robert Zemeckis with the script penned by Steven Knight. Know some interesting facts about the film.

Allied movie trivia

Brad Pitt has a few French dialogues in the film. Marion Cotillard took it on herself to teach the Oscar-winning star those lines. Being born in Paris, France, it is her native language.

Allied was nominated for Best Costume Design at the 89th Academy Awards. The inspiration for the movie's costumes were classic hits Casablanca and Now, Voyager, both released in 1942. The outfits in those films had a combination of beauty and simplicity.

A Brad Pitt's trivia connected with Allied is that it is his fifth project that takes place during World War II. He previously featured in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Beyond All Boundaries (2009), Inglourious Basterds (2009), and Fury (2014). In the latter two, he fought against the Nazis.

The wedding location is the York Minster Pub, which is the right era name for the French House Pub in Soho, London. The place was actually used by the French military base in London during the Second World War. Set was also build to make the place look bigger.

Allied also has Jared Harris as Colonel Frank Heslop. This marks his third movie with Brad Pitt. The duo previously starred in Ocean's Twelve in 2004 and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

This is Marion Cotillard's second film based on World War II. The first was French-Swiss romantic drama war movie Lisa (2001). She played the younger version of the titular character with Jeanne Moreau as the elder version.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis has helmed around 20 movies and Allied is only his third R-rated film. The other two are Used Cars (1980) and Flight (2012). Zemeckis has directed acclaimed movies like Back to the Future trilogy, Forrest Gump, What Lies Beneath, Cast Away, The Polar Express, The Walk, and more.

Allied cast includes Simon McBurney, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Betts, Matthew Goode, Anton Lesser, and others. It shows Max and Marianne posing as a fake married couple during a mission in Casablanca. They eventually fall in love and start a family. Their relationship changes when Max is informed that his wife could be a spy, rising trust issues and mind games.

IMAGE: GK-FILMS.COM

