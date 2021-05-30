When Brad Pitt Slept Through A Hurricane While It Wiped Out His House!

Brad Pitt, one of the finest American actors has essayed a variety of roles in his entire career so far and has even won several prestigious awards and accolades for his stellar performances. It is a lesser-known fact that during the shooting of Troy when the team had almost wrapped up its shooting, they experienced one of the two hurricanes in Mexico but the actor slept through it.

Troy movie trivia

According to the reports by IMDB, Brad Pitt slept through a hurricane during the last day of the movie production when everything was almost wrapped up. It was also mentioned how the hurricane occurred at night and wiped up Brad Pitt’s house. He then woke up at around 4 in the morning but then slept through the hurricane as he was tired from last night.

Brad Pitt’s trivia of his movie Troy also included another fact stating how he trained for around six months to finally get a body similar to Greek statues.

The actor even revealed how the filming of the movie was ‘torturous’ for him as he had to quit smoking.

It is also a lesser-known fact that Brad Pitt and his Troy co-star Eric Bana performed their iconic stunt duet without any body doubles. They even signed a gentlemen’s agreement to pay for every accident that could occur during their stunt. They even set the rates for any of the accident that could occur, such as $50 for each light hit, $100 for each hard blow. In the end, Brad Pitt had to pay Eric Bana $750 while Bana owed him $200.

The actor rejected the offer to essay a significant role in the movie, The Fountain in order to sign Troy. He was later replaced by Hugh Jackman.

As the movie had Italian and German dubbed versions, it was realised how Brad Pitt’s voice was dubbed by a different artist and it annoyed many of his German fans.

Brad Pitt’s movies

Apart from the movie Troy, some of the other iconic Brad Pitt’s movies include 12 Monkeys, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Dark Side of the Sun, Across The Tracks, Thelma & Louise, Interview with the Vampire, Seven Years in Tibet, Ocean's Twelve, Mr & Mrs Smith and numerous others.

