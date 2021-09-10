When Dakota Johnson Was 'quicker' To Give Tips To Jamie Dornan For 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'

One film that continues to be on the minds of people for being the most erotic and sensual film is Fifty Shades Of Grey. The film that is based on EL James' fantasy trilogy, features Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. Once during an interview with Conan O'Brien and Andy Richter on Thursday's Conan, Jamie Dornan revealed that he got a big tip from his Fifty Shades Freed's Anastasia Steele aka Dakota. Dornan revealed that Johnson was 'quicker' to offer up suggestions during filming the intimate scenes. Read on to know more.

Jamie Dornan on receiving 'sexy notes' during Fifty Shades of Grey

During his interview, Jamie Dornan was asked by the host, Conan O'Brien if he got any 'sexy notes' while playing the lead character, Christian Grey, in the film adaptation of the erotic books. The actor admitted that it was actually Dakota Johnson, who portrays his love interest, Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise, to offer up suggestions. He said, "I guess there's a sexy way to take off a girl's underwear," he explained while demonstrating what not to do.

Dornan explained to Conan, "There is a more delicate, sensual way to do it. It’s thumbs to the side [of the underwear], and then you sort of shimmy it down." While speaking to ET, Johnson had earlier told that it takes 'serious psychological preparation' on her part to get into the right mind space for a Fifty Shades intimate scene. She revealed that she "really had to get ready for it each time and know exactly what we were going to do and how we were going to accomplish shooting the scenes, the more intimate ones." She added, "Over the course of the three films, it never got easier. It wasn't like, 'Oh, this old thing,' you know?"

Fifty Shades of Grey was released in 2015 and is helmed by Sam Taylor-Johnson with a screenplay by Kelly Marcel. It is the first instalment in the Fifty Shades franchise and is followed by two sequels titled Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, released in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

