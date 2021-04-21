When Dave Bautista Once Burst Into DC Films’ Office To Ask To Play 'Bane'

Army Of The Dead actor Dave Bautista quite recently revealed that the actor had once stormed into the office of Warner Brothers and that of DC to let the relevant executives know about his desire for playing the iconic DC Comics villain, Bane, in Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the disturbed caped crusader. While on the subject of the same, the wrestler-turned-actor, while conversing with the relevant officials during the "Spotlight on Bautista" segment during the recently-concluded Justice Con, when quizzed about which DC Universe character he would like to play, was quick to give Bane as the answer.

Adding to that, he even shared a story about how while the casting for Matt Reeves' Robert-Pattinson-starrer was underway, the actor stormed into the relevant offices and explicitly proclaimed that he wants to play Bane. That proclamation reportedly met with a response from Warner Bros. executives which implied something on the lines of Bane isn't a part of the Matt Reeves' film yet. In response, Bautista, 52, said that he doesn't care and he will play the iconic DC villain.

This is, however, not the first time that he has spoken about wanting to play the enigmatic yet prominent DC supervillain. For close to two years now, ever since the Guardians Of The Galaxy star made his desire for steering into Banes' shoes known, fans have been indirectly campaigning for the same. The fans are doing that through posting various fan-made concept arts that sees Dave Bautista as Bane.

Fans share concept arts of Dave Bautista as Bane online:

we need a #Batman back to the streets, fighting against the mafia, been a detective, facing a villian at his level, like #davebautista in the role of #bane c'mon #Warner you a have a perfect actor to play the perfect villain pic.twitter.com/mnCkuctoPo — movie night (@peligplus) November 25, 2018

About Dave Bautista's movies:

Ever since he has left a successful wrestling career behind, the actor has gone on play a myriad of characters on-screen. The actor has been a part of films like Spectre, Stuber, Escape Plan 2, Riddick and many others. Dave Bautista's Marvel Movies, such as the Guardians Of The Galaxy film series and the final two Avengers films that are were a part of Marvel's Infinity Saga, sees the actor play Drax The Destroyer. the mild-witted and soft-hearted character who could be considered to be the muscle of the Guardians team.

The upcoming additions to the list of Dave Bautista's movies in the future are going to see him frontline Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead and Denis Denis Villeneuve's Dune. The entrant to the list of Dave Bautista's Marvel movies is going to be the Chris Hemsworth-led Thor: Love And Thunder, in which he will be seen as Drax yet again. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.