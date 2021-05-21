When Demi Lovato Had Fun At Selena Gomez's 16th Birthday Party In LA; See Pics

Back in 2008, Demi Lovato had attended Rare singer Selena Gomez's birthday party in Los Angeles, California. The duo was supposed to be the best of friends and their social media posts in the past proved it right. Lovato and Gomez had met in 1999 and had also worked together on the PBS kid’s series, Barney & Friends, which went on till 2004. Soon, they became very good friends and over the years, on Selena's 16 birthday, the two shelled out some major BFF goals. Recently, some pictures of the duo from the party surfaced on the internet, which sent fans into a tizzy.

In the set of pictures, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez were seen having a gala time at the latter's lavish party. In one of the pictures, the duo danced like no one was watching. They also posed while they stood beside Selena's huge birthday cake. After working together in Barney & Friends, the two stars appeared in a Disney Channel Original Movie, Princess Protection Program.

Besides their on-screen chemistry, their off-screen YouTube videos and BTS pics also spoke volumes of their camaraderie. However, in 2020, Demi Lovato mentioned that she is "not friends" with Selena Gomez. Lovato had told Harper's Bazaar, "When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have a love for them, but I'm not friends with her." The What Other People Say singer had said that she will always have a love for her and that she wishes everybody nothing but the best.

Singer Demi Lovato has been in the headlines after she came out as "non-binary" and announced changing pronouns to "they/them" after "a lot of healing and self-reflective work". In her lengthy note, she wrote, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."

