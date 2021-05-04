When Did The First 'Star Wars' Movie Release? Know More Details About This Sci-fi Film

Classic sci-fi film franchise Star Wars has amassed millions of fans all across the globe. The franchise has been adapted into comics, merchandise and even theme parks. May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day by the die-hard fans of the films. On the occasion of this day, several fans wanted to know when did the first Star Wars movie release. Here are all the details about the same.

When did the first Star Wars movie release?

The first Star Wars movie released in 1977 and was written and directed by George Lucas. This film is the first instalment of the wide franchise that was created ahead. The title of this movie was Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Other films in the original trilogies were titled Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. The cast of its film includes Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Cushing, Alec Guinness and Anthony Daniels among others.

The plot of this revolves around the fierce Darth Vader who kidnaps the beautiful Princess Leia and rains chaos on the Galactic Empire. Luke Skywalker and Han Solo who belong to the Millennium Falcon work together to save the princess and restore peace and justice in the Galaxy. It is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

This movie series paved way for the prequel trilogies. These were titled Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The sequel trilogies came to be made later which were titled Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. Two anthology films Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story were released in between as well.

Star Wars Day celebration

May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day and fans greet each other by saying "May the Fourth be with you" which is a pun made on the original tagline of the film that says "May the force be with you". Those who want to celebrate the day can play several games based on the films on Xbox and Play Station. People also watch the films to take a trip down memory lane to reminisce the early days of the movies.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Star Wars movie trailer