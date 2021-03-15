When Do Oscar Nominations Come Out? Here Is All You Need To Know

The Academy Awards are one of the most prestigious and anticipated events every year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Oscar announcements 2021, which will reveal the nominations for the various categories of awards. While this annual event is held quite early in the year, it got delayed this year due to the pandemic. However, the nominations are finally here for everyone, with a total of 23 categories of these awards. Following are some of the platforms where nominations can be watched in a live stream, along with the date and time.

When do Oscar nominations come out?

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are all set to host the Oscar announcements 2021, with all the important details about the event expected to be made. The announcements will be made on March 15, starting at 8:19 a.m. (E.T). Nine of the total categories will be announced beforehand, which includes the category of Supporting Role. According to thewrap.com, there will be a brief pause before the rest of the categories are announced. Some of the major announcement such as the Best Picture award category will be unveiled at 8:31 a.m. (E.T).

Many of the interested viewers would be looking forward to watch the performance live stream. Apart from the Academy’s live stream on Youtube, the announcements can also be watched on the website of Oscars and also on the Twitter or Facebook page of the institution. Various speculations have been made about the individuals who would be receiving the nominations. This will be the 93rd Academy Awards to take place in history. With other major events such as Golden Globes having taken place quite recently, the Oscars is expected to have more viewership compared to the rest.

The Academy Awards 2021 will be taking place on April 25. While the tradition of these awards have been continued for the latest edition as well, this year will be quite different from the rest. The obvious reason behind that is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has rendered social gatherings a health hazard. The awards will thus be taking place in a virtual manner.