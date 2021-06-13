When Dwayne Johnson Broke His Candy Ban After 27 Years In 2016

Dwayne Johnson is known for his insane workout routines and diets. The actor has been into fitness ever since he stepped into the wrestling industry and he has been consistent and very strict about his diet. While Dwayne Johnson's videos give his fans a peek into his diet, the actor stunned his fans when he revealed that he never ate candy since 1989.

Dwayne Johnson eats candy after 27 years

Dwayne Johnson made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show in 2016. The actor was asked by the host about his candy ban and Johnson told Fallon that he hasn't even eaten a piece of candy since 1989. His last candy was a Twizzler, and he was at the movie theatre. Knowing this, Jimmy Fallon decided to ask Dwayne to 'make history' after 27 years by eating candy and the actor willingly agreed. Fallon then presented a bunch of candies to Johnson including gummy worm and Twizzlers.

Fallon introduced Johnson with a giant gummy worm, a Nerd Rope, and Ring Pops before ultimately convincing The Rock to eat Pop Rocks. He also held up a microphone so the crackling sound could be heard. "So that's what candy tastes like! Wow, it's amazing," Johnson said.

Dwayne Johnson in the DC League of Super-Pets

In the recent past, Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram to make an announcement that he would be a part of the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. The film's cast stars Dwayne Johnson voicing the lead character of Superman's dog, Krypto. It is an upcoming 3D computer-animated superhero comedy movie. The actor shared the teaser of the DC League of Super-Pets and revealed its other cast members.

The voiceover team also has Kevin Hart as Batman's dog, Ace the Bat-Hound, along with Kate McKinnon (Bombshell), John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), Vanessa Bayer (Trainwreck), Natasha Lyonne (Ad Astra), Diego Luna (Milk), and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix). DC League of Super Pets movie release date is set as May 20, 2022. The teaser starts with Krypto coming on the screen as a normal dog and then getting his cape out. He jets off and comes again showcasing his style like his master, Superman.

Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change

