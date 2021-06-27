When Dwayne Johnson Opened Up About His Love For His Parents & Friendship With Kevin Hart

Hollywood actor, producer and retired professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock, has appeared in several movies over the course of his career. Dwayne Johnson's movies include some commercially successful films like The Game Plan, Tooth Fairy, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Hercules, San Andreas, Moana and many more. The actor also starred in the very successful and critically acclaimed Jumanji films including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

In 2019, Johnson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked about several aspects of his life. The actor spoke about his friendship with Kevin Hart, which grew overtime while filming the Jumanji movies. He also discussed his equation with his parents on the show -

More from Dwayne Johnson's Jimmy Kimmel interview

During his interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the host asked Johnson about his friendship with Kevin Hart. Hart had just received the honour of joining the decades of Hollywood legends with hand and footprints in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Johnson was present at the ceremony and even offered a few words of praise for the comedian.

When asked about his friendship with the comedian, Johnson initially made a few jokes and talked about how the two of them love making fun of one another. However, on a more serious note, Johnson explained how over time the two had developed an extremely close friendship. When asked if he considers Kevin Hart to be one of his best friends, Johnson exclaimed that he would most definitely consider Hart as one of his best friends.

In addition to his friendship with Kevin Hart, Johnson also spoke about his parents during the interview. Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Johnson about a house he bought for his mother, for Christmas 2019. Dwayne explained how he had bought his mother a house, who was very pleased with her Christmas gift.

Johnson also spoke about how he bought a house for his now late father during the Christmas of 2019. He spoke about he was extremely honoured to provide his parents with the special present for Christmas. Dwayne is the son of Canadian professional wrestler, Rocky Johnson, who passed away last year, less than 6 months after his interview with Kimmel. Dwayne is Rocky Johnson's son from his second marriage to Ata Maivia, which ended in 2003.

