When Dwayne Johnson Shared His Gym Playlist To Motivate His Fans; See List

The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, as we all know, is a popular fitness enthusiast. The Rampage actor started his on-screen career as a wrestler at WWE. He shifted from being a popular wrestler to the highest-paid actor in a short extent of time. The Fast and Furious star's photos on his Instagram have been a huge inspiration to his fans as they try to achieve a physique like him. In the recent past, Dwayne Johnson shared a list of his personal favourite soundtracks to workout that gets him hyped. You may or may not lift like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the gym, but you can at surely listen to the music that gets him in beast mode. Check out.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's BTS pics with fellow colleagues | From Kevin Hart to Danny DeVito

The Jumanji actor shared an Instagram post revealing his workout playlist to his fans. Here, The Rock partnered with Apple Music and WWE 2K18 to produce an official soundtrack. His captioned read "I ain't knockin' no more, I'm breakin' in..

Had fun Executive Producing #WWE2K18 and partnering with #AppleMusic. My playlist below are some of my personal favorites to workout and get hyped to or if you just wanna be a cool BAMF, I got your back with these tracks. * Link to listen in my bio. Enjoy..". Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's workout playlist.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to come together for a new superhero film? Details inside

Dwayne Johnson's Workout Playlist -

Straight Out The Gate by Tech9ne

Smokin by Boston

Boyz In The Hood by NWA

Last One Standing by Mayday

Soul Man by Blues Brothers

Black Skinhead by Kanye West

One Burbon, One Scotch, One Beer by George Thoroughgood

Rocky Mountain Way by Joe Walsh

Down With The Sickness by Disturbed

Runaway Baby by Bruno Mars

You Never Met a Motherf*cker Quite Like Me by Kid Rock

Also Read | Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson to star in superhero film 'Ball and Chain'

The Rock is a huge inspiration for all fitness enthusiasts. He leaves no stone unturned to motivate his fans. This wasn't the only time Dwayne Johnson tried to motivate his fans to work out like him by sharing his playlist. Even in summer 2015, he took it to Facebook, posting a different workout playlist. He captioned the post as “Just destroyed our Sunday training session with this playlist I put together this am. Passing it along to ya. That "All In a Days Work" is def something to f*ck with.” Check out the post below.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's top moments on 'Saturday Night Live'; new Disney movie to WWE promo shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.