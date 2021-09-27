When George Clooney Put An Obscene Sticker On The Back Of Brad Pitt’s Car As Prank

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are two of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and also long time friends. The duo has worked in several movies together like Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, Burn After Reading and more. Clooney and Pitt are also set to reunite for a mystery thriller movie directed by the Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts. As fans wait for the duo to reunite on the big screen, read about the time when George Clooney stuck an obscene sticker on the back of Brad Pitt's car.

When George Clooney pranked Brad Pitt

As per Vanity Fair, back in 2016 at the Adobe Summit, George Clooney revealed that he had a prank in mind that could “end” Brad Pitt’s career. While discussing the prank The Batman & Robin actor narrated a funny incident from his days on the sets of Ocean’s Eleven with his co-star. Clooney said that he had bought a bumper sticker for his friend Pitt's new car.

Clooney said, "I got a bumper sticker in the shape of a pot plant, that said, ‘F**k cops,’ and I put that on the back of his car. Because there’s no way you’re not getting arrested with that." Clooney, moreover told the audience, "I am working on a prank that will end his career. If you take the time, if you’re willing to sit on one for a couple of years, and just plant the seed… there’s no rush."

Bidders rush to secure the rights of George Clooney and Brad Pitt's new movie

As per reports by Hollywood Reporter, Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix and other production houses are all competing for a movie package that has George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts. As per reports, Watts will write, direct and produce the thriller with Clooney and Pitt starring. The two A-listers will also produce the movie through their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.

Much details about the script and cast have been kept under wraps, but the movie is touted to be a tale of two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Additionally, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros. are also said to be in the race.

Image: AP