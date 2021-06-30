'When In Rome': Kim Kardashian Shares Aesthetic Pictures From Her Vacation In Rome

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted in Vatican City enjoying a vacation. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and beauty mogul shared some pictures from her trip. Capturing the beauty of the place, she gave fans a glimpse into her vacation full of shopping, indulging in the local cuisine and enjoying the tourist spots.

In the pictures, Kim showed off her yellow Fendi Roma shopping bags with her purchases including trendy bags and a pair of fashionable sandals. In her next Instagram Story, she showed a delectable plate of pasta writing, "When in Rome". Next, she toured the Sistine chapel, taking in the beauty of the sun rays shining from the chapel's windows. She even pictured some infamous statues including the Pieta, made by artist Michelangelo. Kim, who has roots in Armenia, showed the historic Yeghishe Derderian of Jerusalem and wrote, "Gift from Armenia". Further, she shared more pictures from the Chapel.

Kim also shared pictures from her visit to the Colosseum in Rome. She went there with her friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton. The reality show star even showed off her outfit consisting of a white long-sleeved top with a keyhole cutout and a pair of blue shorts. The picture received more than 320,000 likes in less than an hour.

Yesterday, June 29, 2021, Kardashian revealed that her company Skims would be supplying the undergarments for Team USA at the Olympics. She took to her Instagram handle to share the news. Basketball player A’ja Wilson, soccer player Alex Morgan, Paralympian track and field athlete Scout Bassett and track and field gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad sported the brand's garments as Kardashian broke the news.

In the caption of the post, she shared how much the Olympics meant to her ever since she was a 10-year-old girl. Her stepdad would explain to her in detail the importance of the Olympics, which made her gain interest in the event. She wrote, "When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle. I am honoured to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM 🇺🇸"

Kim Kardashian's Skims' to supply undergarments to Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

