When Is 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Releasing? All About The Ryan Coogler Directorial

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently released an emotional featurette looking back on iconic moments in the MCU's first three phases. The video gives fans a glimpse of the franchise's future with a slew of new titles and release dates of upcoming Marvel movies through 2023. One of the most exciting revelations is that of the Black Panther 2 release date. When is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing? Read ahead to know more about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date.

When is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing?

Black Panther 2 now has its official title — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. "Wakanda Forever" is a salute that was popularised by the first film and has since become a prominent part of pop culture. After a lot of speculations, the release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was announced to be July 8, 2022. According to Gadgets 360, the film enters production in June/ July in Georgia and Australia.

More about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be written and directed by Ryan Coogler. With the tragic news of Chadwick Boseman’s death, they have no intention of recasting the role of T’Challa. Besides helming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan is also bringing a Wakanda TV series to Disney+ soon.

A look at Marvel Phase 4 movies

Marvel Phase 4 movies were announced on May 3, 2021, as a part of a montage titled "Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies" shared by MCU. Sharing the video, MCU wrote, “Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies. The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family.” Take a look below.

The release schedule of Marvel phase 4 movies was changed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kevin Feige stands as the producer of every film in the phase. The upcoming films in phase four include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

