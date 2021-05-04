When Is 'Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness' Releasing? Find Out

Marvel Studios has finally announced the released dates for all its upcoming films that will be a part of MCU's Phase 4, right up to the year 2023. Apart from this, Marvel Studios teased an amalgamation of new arrivals including Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao's Eternals.

The studio also revealed the title for the second Captain Marvel and Black Panther films which will be The Marvels and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, respectively. The new teaser also hinted at a new Fantastic Four film with a never before seen Fantastic Four logo. One of the most anticipated films in phase four of MCU is Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Read ahead to know when is Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness releasing?

What is the Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness release date?

Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness release date is set for March 25, 2022. The film will be a sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange and will also be the 28th film of the MCU. Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor will all reprise their roles as Wong, Christine Palmer and Karl Modo, respectively, from the first film.

In addition, the film will also see Elizabeth Olsen reprise her role from the MCU as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch. American actor Xochitl Gomez is also slated to join the cast. The film will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision.

Doctor Strange 2 will follow the story of Dr Stephen Strange's continuing research on the Time Stone which will be hindered by a friend-turned-enemy, most likely Karl Modo. This will apparently result in Strange unleashing an unspeakable evil.

A look at Marvel phase 4 movies

Here's a list of all upcoming Marvel movies for fans along with their release dates, with the exception of Fantastic Four, the release date of which is yet to be announced. Take a look.

Black Widow: July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 3, 2021

Eternals: November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder: May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022

The Marvels: November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: May 5, 2023

Image source - Still from Avengers: Infinity War trailer