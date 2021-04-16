When Jennifer Aniston Admitted That She Found The Idea Of Having Children 'frightening'

Jennifer Aniston has been in the news lately due to her reported decision to adopt a child. Following her recent denial of rumours that she was adopting a child from Mexico, new information about her previous comments on children has surfaced. Once while speaking to Elle magazine, the actor had revealed that the idea of having children actually frightened her. She had continued by saying that while some people were naturally built to be wives and have children, she was not sure how far she would fit that role.

Jennifer Aniston quashes adoption rumours

The rumours started after the Friends Reunion was shot. Several European tabloids reported that Aniston made the big revelation to her 'friends,' aka Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, that she's in the midst of adopting a boy, among the different topics of conversation between the cast members amid Friends: The Reunion. Jen's rep, however, quickly put an end to the rumours, telling TMZ that the baby rumours are "false and never happened." Nonetheless, it's left to be seen if the castmates chat openly about their complicated love lives during what will undoubtedly be a personal journey down memory lane.

Jennifer Aniston in 2016 had called out the media for the attention they were focusing on her personal life. She had written an essay for HuffPost letting her feelings known on the issue. She had said that the amount of time and resources that the media was pouring in to find out if she was pregnant was evidence that people thought that if a woman was not married with a child then they were unhappy and incomplete. She had further written in her essay that the resources that journalists poured in to get information on her personal life could be dedicated to actual important newsworthy journalism.

In 2018, while speaking about the same issue, she had said that there was pressure on women to be mothers and if women did not have children, they were seen as damaged. She then had said that perhaps there was something more that she was supposed to do than be a mother. She had also said that there were other things women were supposed to do than just be a mother.