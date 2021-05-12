When Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Jenny From The Block’ Video With Ben Left Fans In Awe Of ‘Bennifer’

Back in 2002, Jennifer Lopez released her song titled Jenny from the Block, which saw the appearance of rappers Jadakiss and Styles, but garnered massive attention as she starred alongside her then-boyfriend, Ben Affleck. Years after, in 2018, Jennifer had taken to Instagram and recalled this song, just two days before VMAs. Sharing a snippet from her song, she had gone on to pen a lengthy note.

She had written that this was the first video and single off her album This Is Me...Then. “It was probably my most personal album ever and honestly my favourite album I’ve done so far. I just loved the sound of it and the sentiments. At that time I truly realized that being an artist meant you have to be vulnerable and bare your heart and soul. It takes courage to do that, to really show who you are at any given moment in time, and this was me then, completely,” she had written in her note.

She had also talked about one of the things that were important for her to remind everyone at that moment. She wanted people to know who she was and who she would always be. Lopez had added, "Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got I’m still, I’m still...Jenny from the Block."

As soon as this post was up, fans had rushed to talk about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, reminiscing the duo's relationship in the past. Many had simply flooded the comments section by dropping "Bennifer", followed by hearts. "The music, the sound, the lyrics, and mostly what you just highlight in your caption, was you, totally. The reason I love it so much that I can say I identify with this album" read a user's comment.

When JLo and Ben's Jenny from the Block left fans rooting for ‘Bennifer’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had exchanged rings in 2002 and then had broken off their engagement in 2004. They also worked in the movies like Jersey Girl and Gigli. The duo has been in the headlines as they've been spending time together of late. Recently, Ben Affleck was spotted as he visited the Let's Get Loud singer at her home in Los Angeles. A week after this, they were also spotted in Montana. Sources told People that they were pictured riding in a car near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck has a home. Ben Affleck's photos with his ex surfaced on the internet, sending fans into a frenzy.

(IMAGE: JENNIFER LOPEZ/ BEN AFFLECK'S INSTAGRAM)

