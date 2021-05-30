When Justin Bieber And Marilyn Manson's Texts Were Read Aloud By Howard Stern

Marilyn Manson is known for a lineage that is largely problematic. While the musician has a talent that is undeniable, his actions and the allegations made against him make him unpalatable to many. What many people would not expect to find when talking about Manson, is a connection to Justin Bieber, and yet that exists. A few years ago, Bieber used to wear a lot of merchandise with Manson’s likeness on it and while Manson did not have an issue with that, an interaction took place between the two of them later which made Manson upset with Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber's feud with Marilyn Manson

Back in 2017, when Justin Bieber was wearing a t-shirt with Manson’s face on it, Manson and Bieber met in a celebrity bar, Rolling Stone reported. Manson asked Bieber why he was wearing the shirt and Justin Bieber replied asking what the problem was since he was making Manson relevant again by wearing his face on his t-shirt. Manson was obviously upset with this and this went on to make big Justin Bieber news during the time. Manson was even invited by Howard Stern on his show to address the issue at hand and Manson, while not saying anything, gave Stern his phone and told him to go through his interaction with Justin Bieber.

The text interaction between Bieber and Manson went something like this. Bieber messaged Manson to talk about an article where Manson had spoken about his displeasure with Bieber. Bieber said that he did not realise that there was an issue between the two of them and then went on to apologise if anything he said or did that offended Manson. He followed his apology with a series of question marks and Manson replied by saying ‘words’. Manson told Stern that Justin Bieber saying he had made Manson relevant again was a cocky thing to say and he was not happy with it. Manson then replied to Bieber saying that the interview was exaggerated and everything was fine between them. He even went so far as to use the opportunity to work with Bieber and find a way into Justin Bieber’s songs.

IMAGE: JUSTIN BIEBER AND MARILYN MANSON'S INSTAGRAM

