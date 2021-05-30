When Justin Bieber Made Nirvana Fans Furious After 'mimicking' Kurt Cobain At His Concert

Known for receiving a plethora of hate for any sort of action in the public eye, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber once upset the Nirvana fans at his concert. The young artist has, on several occasions, expressed his love for the American rock band Nirvana and wanted to express his appreciation at one of his concerts by paying homage to the late lead singer Kurt Cobain. Read more to know how Bielibers and Nirvana fans reacted to this.

Justin Bieber 'mimicking' Kurt Cobain?

During his concert in Seattle, Justin organized a small tribute to his favourite band, Nirvana by opting to wear a Nirvana tee over a flannel shirt and torn jeans. The young pop star also performed an acoustic song in honour of Nirvana's vaunted 1993 MTV Unplugged. According to the reports from The Sydney Morning Herald, even though the live performance was enjoyed by the audience, it did not sit well with some of the Nirvana fans.

Nirvana and Justin Bieber's fans' reaction

Taking to the social media, several Nirvana fans and musical websites dissed the singer for 'mimicking' legendary singer Kurt Cobain. Fans of the rock band were upset with the artist for "disrespecting Kurt Cobain's legacy". One fan took to their Twitter handle to bash Justin Bieber's performance tweeting that people should be angry at him as he did not deserve to wear Nirvana's style. Another Nirvana fan took a dig at Justin by tweeting that everyone is upset about him.

@GlobalBC @justinbieber good they should be I'd be pissed he shouldn't be wearing his style he doesn't deserve it — ⓘ This profile may or not be Brandon👾♊️ (@captainplanet4_) March 16, 2016

While some of the Beliebers came in defense of the singer tweeting that people needed to relax and are only making a deal out of it because it is Justin Bieber. Another fan commented about how some people have too much time on their hands. On the other hand, a fan expressed her confusion tweeting about how there were Nirvana fans at Justin Bieber's concert.

@GlobalEdmonton @justinbieber some ppl have too much time to care about stuff like this! They need to give it up lol GOOD LOOK JUSTIN 😘 — Vennessa Alisha (@VennessaAlisha) March 16, 2016

@globalnews Nirvana fans at a Justin Bieber concert? Interesting. — Latoya K. (@latoyakellie) March 16, 2016

Justin Bieber news and songs over the years

Finding himself in the middle of several controversies, Justin Bieber's songs still managed to make their way to the top every time due to the massive global fan support of the artists. His musical evolution baffled many of his fans over the years as his songs took a mature and trendy turn adapting to the time. Staring out from Baby, Justin's recent songs such as Intentions, Holy, Peaches, and Love Yourself contributed to his recent success.

