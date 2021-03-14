When Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Were Pranked By Amy Schumer At A Gala

Amy Schumer is a prolific actor who is best known for her stand up acts. She has also appeared in numerous movies and television shows and once when she became a part of one of the popular American talk shows, she talked about her famous pratfall that became a buzz on the internet in no time. Her incident became much more popular as it happened on a red carpet with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West alongside her.

Amy Schumer’s pratfall

Amy Schumer once appeared at one of the episodes of The Graham Norton Show where she was asked about the instance when she fell on the red carpet of the Time 100 Gala that was held a few years ago. During the show, when she was asked about what exactly happened on the red carpet, she first stated how she had no regrets about falling in front of the popular couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and mentioned how falling was the funniest thing and so she just took a dive in front of them. She then mentioned how she was doing God’s work. The host, Graham Norton, then asked her whether the photographers had missed capturing the moment where Kanye West cracked a smile when she fell to which Amy Schumer clearly denied and mentioned that he did not crack a smile at any point and continued that he did smile at her at the Gala where she met the couple.

Amy Schumer further mentioned how she asked the couple whether Kim’s store, Dash, was hiring but did not receive any answer from her or Kanye. She also cracked up a joke on her fall stating how her photo from the Gala looked like a shampoo ad and ridiculed on how she should be carrying that pose at all her red carpet appearances.

Amy Schumer on the work front

Amy Schumer has appeared in a variety of movies and television shows namely Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, Thank You for Your Service, John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show, Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr, Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, Expecting Amy, Last Comic Standing, I Feel Pretty, Comedy Central Presents, Inside Amy Schumer and several others.

Image Source- Kim Kardashian & Amy Schumer Instagram