When Kris Jenner And Kanye West Shared North West's First-ever Pic On Her Show; Watch

Back in 2013, Kanye West had appeared on Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner's chat show, and had revealed his daughter North West's first picture. After some interaction, Kris Jenner had shown baby North West's pic on the screen, which had sent fans into a tizzy. Amid the duo's conversation, Kris had gone to ask Kanye about who did they think baby North looked like. Here's what he had said.

When Kris Jenner shared the first photo of North West

Kanye was quick to say that she looked like her mother when she would be older. He was also questioned if whether or not his daughter would follow in her father's footsteps and become a rapper.

Kris and Kanye West gushed over Kim K and their daughter. Kris had remarked that the baby was an amazing combination of the two stars and that she was so adorable. Speaking about her eyes, Kris had added that they were like Kim and that North's cheeks and lips were like her parents. 'Some days she has your lips and some days she has Kim's lips,' she had said.

Kanye had also opened up about the 'baby pictures talk' and how he was approached to reveal his daughter's photos in a magazine. He had said that he had not attempted to get paid for anything and had added that they had thought it would be really cool to show North's pics on her grandmother's season finale.

In no time, North West's photo had gone viral and fans had poured in sweet wishes for Kim and Kanye.

On June 16, 2020, Kim Kardashian had shared a series of pictures of North on the occasion of her 7th birthday. She had penned, "Happy 7th Birthday to my firstborn baby North! I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylish creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back."

One of the photos had also given a sneak peek into her exquisite mermaid-themed birthday bash.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

