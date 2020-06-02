When Leonardo DiCaprio Convinced Quentin Tarantino To Rewrite Rick Dalton's Scene

Leonardo DiCaprio’s infamous flamethrower scene where he uses it to toast Nazis from Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is unforgettable. But one of his most iconic scenes includes the one where he goes through a mental breakdown and a get-your-act-together type of scene in his trailer after he forgets his lines on the set of the Western television series Lancer. Feeling embarrassed, he loses it and starts yelling at himself. But this reportedly is not how Tarantino originally wrote the scene. Tarantino has said in the past that Leo is one of the most if not the most talented actor of his generation and the most naturally gifted actor he’s ever worked with.

In an interview with a media portal, Quentin Tarantino revealed that the original Lancer scene did not include Rick messing up the dialogue and therefore the trailer breakdown moment did not even take place. Interestingly, it was DiCaprio who approached Tarantino and offered the idea of Rick messing up on the Lancer set, and then it further let to the 'trailer breakdown' scene. Take a look at what happened.

Quentin also said that Leo suggested that he should forget the lines during the scene. Leo said to Tarantino that he would be messing up his scene but he thought that it would be good for the character. So Quentin agreed and wrote a version with Leo forgetting his lines.

Tarantino then filmed the 'Lancer' scene with Darlton messing it up. At this moment, DiCaprio’s acting was so good that it moved the director. Tarantino said that as soon as they did that second version, the take which is in the movie, he was like, ‘OK, OK, we’re obviously doing this now'. And Tarantino was glad how it worked out.

With Rick’s mess-up now officially in the movie, Tarantino and DiCaprio then made a way to come up with the trailer breakdown moment. Tarantino also regarded this scene as Rick’s 'Travis Bickle sequence'. The entire scene was improvised by DiCaprio. This was was only made possible because DiCaprio urged Tarantino to rewrite the scene.

