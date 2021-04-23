When Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon REVEALED Timothée Chalamet Was Her 'first Boyfriend'

Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon is a popular American actor, model and well-known fashion designer. Lourdes Leon was linked to the American actor, Timothee Chalamet in 2013, she recently revealed how he was her first boyfriend. Read further ahead to know more about what she talked about.

Lourdes Leon on her relationship with Timothee Chalamet

According to a report by Vanity Fair, the Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon recently revealed some fun and interesting trivia about her. When Lourdes and Timothee Chalamet’s relationship rumours sparked in 2013, she was asked about her fellow student, Timothee at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts to which she answered how she respected him a lot. Explaining their past relationship, she stated how they were a little item and added how he was her “first boyfriend or anything”. She even mentioned Ansel Elgort, a famous American singer and Dj on how he was a “terrible DJ”.

She recently made her debut on Instagram, and shared a piece of advice to the grown men who ask her if she was on Instagram and stated how they needed to gather themselves and think about the way in which they wanted to get to know people because that’s just not how they should do it.

Lourdes Leon even shared a glimpse of her stunning look in a magazine in which she can be seen dazzling in a strapless black dress with bold eye makeup enhancing her sensuous look. She can also be seen posing elegantly while showcasing her long nails and her butterfly tattoo on the chest. In the second photo, she can be seen in another elegant pose with a background of a lake and mountains all around. She wore a pair of glittering bikini top with a lacey bottom and a cool pair of earrings.

In the caption, she addressed her interview published in the magazine and stated how she had no idea who on Earth would want to listen to her talk for so long. She then said that however, someone did that, and asked her fans to pick a copy.

Image source: Lourdes Leon's Instagram, Timothée Chalamet Instagram