When Meghan Markle Sported A Saree & Red Bindi During Her Visit To India; Read More

A few years ago the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry. She visited India as part of her charity work. Markle visited New Delhi and Mumbai when worked with World Vision. During her visit, Markle was still an actor in American television series titled, Suits.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited India

In the videos that were released on social media around her wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen interacting with children, planting saplings. Adapting to the Indian culture during her visit, Meghan Markle also wore an elegant green coloured saree with a subtle golden blouse. She went for minimal makeup, added a bunch of bangles, and applied a red bindi to complete her look.

Many versions of the video are available on YouTube. As the video trended on the video-sharing site, many of her fans and followers rushed to compliment her for gracefully carrying the saree. A fan commented, "The saree suits her perfectly. She looks gorgeous and so effortless." Another one added, "As an Indian I can say that she is first well known American personality who actually carried saree simply and beautifully and was looking so graceful and gorgeous." A netizen gushed, "I love how Meghan has such a respect and love for the culture that she embraced it and even dressed the way other women around her do."

Credits: The Royal Family Channel YouTube

Meghan Markle decided to quit after getting married to Prince Harry. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in the month of May 2019. The royal couple stayed with the family after the wedding and attended numerous royal ceremonies thereafter. However, in January 2020, Markle and Prince Harry announced they were stepping down as the senior members of the royal family.

Moving out of the United Kingdom, the couple now lives in the United States. The couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019, and their second baby girl, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021. Markle recently rang her 40th birthday and kick-started a programme where she asked her 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to guide a woman mobilizing back into the workforce after the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard.

IMAGE: RAMESH LAUS TWITTER

