When Mia Threapleton Revealed She Didn't Visit Her Mom Kate Winslet On Sets Of Her Films

Kate Winslet's daughter, Mia Threapleton recently starred in the 2020 film Shadows. In an interview, Mia had revealed that she had never really spent time on her mother’s film sets. She said, "It was a very special treat" and a "very different experience" for her. Read ahead to know more.

Mia Threapleton reveals that she didn't visit her mom on set often

In a 2020 interview with Variety, Mia revealed that visiting her mom on set didn’t happen often and was a very different experience. She now understands why her mother has always impressed her with how hard the work is. She said that her mother is right, and she loved every second of it.

Further talking about her role in Shadows, she said that it was the very first part she ever auditioned for. She said that she had just finished school, was free of exams, felt excited, nervous, was ready to start auditioning and hoped that opportunities to audition would come her way.

Mia is building her acting career without relying on her mother

Kate Winslet is a famous actor, however, her daughter Mia Threapleton is not as familiar. In a recent interview, the Titanic actor revealed how it was unknown for many that Mia Threapleton is her daughter. She admitted that it was “great” that her daughter’s different surname helped her build her acting career without relying on her mother’s reputation.

According to People Magazine, Kate Winslet was married to Jim Threapleton from 1998 to 2001 and shares Mia Threapleton with him. On the Lorrain Kelly show, Kate told that Mia is 20 and is now away in the Czech Republic where she is about to start on a TV series. She knew this was going to happen and a few years ago, her daughter told her that she would like to give it a try. However, with a different last name, Mia’s Hollywood connection was undetected and she landed her first role on her own which is the 2020 film Shadows. Kate added what was great with Mia is that she has a different surname so she slipped under the radar and people who cast her didn’t know that she was her daughter and that was important for her self-esteem.

(Promo Image source: Mia Threapleton's Twitter, Kate Winslet's Instagram)