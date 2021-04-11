When Miley Cyrus Confessed About Being A 'really Bad Driver' On The Sets Of 'The Voice'

Miley Cyrus is a well-established pop singer in the West but the Disney channel star is also a self-proclaimed bad driver. She was featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden and narrated an incident that happened on the sets of the music talent competition The Voice. After a session of singing Miley's We Can't Stop during the Carpool Karaoke segment, the singer complimented James Corden, the host, on his driving skills and confessed that she was a 'really bad driver'.

Miley narrated that her driving "wrecks" usually took place in her own driveway. She went on to tell the incident that took place on the set of The Voice. The singer, who was a judge on the show in 2016, was the last one to leave the set. She was trying to reverse her car when she ended up putting the vehicle in the stairwell of the sound trailer. She ended up shattering the windshield of the sound trailer and her own car.

The twist was that she didn't tell anyone about the mishap and fled the scene. The next day she showed up in a rental car and parked away from the sound trailer. The Wrecking Ball singer then narrated the story to fellow judges Adam Levine and Blake Shelton without realising that she already been given her microphone pack which meant that the sound crew heard the whole confession. Miley admitted to regretting the hilarious incident and getting busted after making plans to not be caught red-handed which cracked up James Corden.

A little more about Miley Cyrus

On April 5, 2021, the pop sensation was a part of the three female artists whose albums reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. The list also includes Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. She took to her Instagram account to deliver the news to her fans. She said that she felt honoured to be a part of the list with two other female artists. She received the honour for her album Plastic Hearts which released in November 2020 and marked her seventh studio album.

The singer is currently celebrating 15 years of Hannah Montana or as she calls it 'Hannahversary'. She penned a long heartfelt note for her Disney channel alter ego. She even sent bouquets in the colour scheme of the original Hannah Montana logo to some of her co-stars on the show including Emily Osment, Joe Jonas and Billy Ray Cyrus.

