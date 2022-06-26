When Natalie Portman Spotted Chris Hemsworth Hiding Behind A Tree At Their Kids' School

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are currently gearing up for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 7, 2022.

Natalie Portman, who will play the role of Jane Foster in the film recently opened up about the time she spotted her co-star, Chris Hemsworth when he went to pick up his children from school. Portman, who was there at the school for the same reason, unknowingly arrived at the same time but was shocked to see Chris Hemsworth hiding behind a tree until his kids came out.

Natalie Portman recalls spotting Chris Hemsworth as the duo picked up their kids from school

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Natalie Portman revealed that while the duo was shooting for the upcoming Thor film, Chris Hemsworth's children, India, Tristan and Sasha went to Natalie Portman's children's school. When she arrived at the school to pick up her kids, she spotted Chris Hemsworth, as the duo arrived at the school at the same time, coincidently. She witnessed him trying his best not to be noticed and mentioned she 'felt so bad for him' as he hid behind a tree until his children exited the school. However, he was 'unable to, obviously' as he was 'really famous everywhere'.

She hilariously referred to the situation as a 'sitcom of superheroes at school pickup' as she said, as per E!News-

"Chris' kids, for a period of the shooting, came to town and went to the same school as my kids. One day, we ended up at school pick-up at the same time and I just felt so bad for him. He's really famous everywhere. It felt like some weird sitcom of the superheroes at school pickup, you know?"

The actor also mentioned that she manages to 'camouflage with the moms' while picking up her kids, Aleph and Amalia from school, but that Chris Hemsworth probably found that difficult to do as he looks like a 'Greek god'.

Natalie Portman also spoke about her children as she mentioned they are 'really thrilled' about the upcoming film. She said, "Usually they're just like ‘Don't go to work, Mommy.' Now, they're like, ‘Go go go go!'"" The upcoming film will release on July 7 and will also star Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, and others.

Image: Twitter/@proxcinemente, @ahsokathanoss