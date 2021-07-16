When Nature Calls: Helen Mirren Talks About Lending Her Voice To The Comedy Series

Helen Mirren is one of the prominent English actors who is best known for her stellar performances in movies and tv shows. Having received numerous awards and accolades for her iconic performances, she recently became a part of a popular American comedy series, When Nature Calls. Featuring as a voice artist in the show streaming on ABC, Helen Mirren spoke about her take on comedy and how she hardly paid attention to fame in her career.

Helen Mirren on ‘When Nature Calls’

According to an interview with ABC, Helen Mirren opened up about her role in her latest comedy series, When Nature Calls, and stated how she liked to think that she had a good sense of humour. She also revealed how she loved to laugh and also loved the fact when made people by saying something funny. Opening about her take on comedy, she stated, “The only way I can do a comedy is by being really serious about it so I'm just very, very earnest,"

Stating about her career choices in life, she added, “Although I have to say, sort of my whole career I tried to do what I wanted to do, you know, rather than what I didn't want to do. And I never really paid much attention to fame and glory through that. I just did what I wanted to do."

When Nature Calls

Released on June 24, 2021, When Nature Calls depicts the hilarious things that animals do in the wild. While Helen Mirren was heard narrating the show, there are also other popular artists who have been voicing for several animals in the show. Some of them include Michelle Ortiz, Brad Stevens, Pavar Snipe, Russ Armstrong, Walter Kelly, Liz Galalis, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Tony Rodriguez, Chris Sturgeon, Delaney Yeager, and others. Backed by BBC Studios, the e-series is an adaptation of another BBC show, Walk on the Wild Side.

Helen Mirren on the work front

Helen Mirren has appeared in some of the iconic movies and TV shows namely A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Fiendish Plot of Dr Fu Manchu, The Long Good Friday, The Mosquito Coast, The Madness of King George, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, Woman in Gold, Hobbs & Shaw, F9, The One and Only Ivan, etc. She is currently gearing up for the release of two of her movies namely White Bird: A Wonder Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods that are expected to release in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

IMAGE: AP

