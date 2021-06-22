When Naya Rivera Talked About Her Role As Catwoman And Said "she's Honoured"

Late actor Naya Rivera voiced the character of the Catwoman in the upcoming film Batman: The Long Halloween- Part One. Entertainment Tonight revealed the exclusive look of Naya Rivera’s final role as Catwoman. In a behind the scenes video, Rivera also talks to ET about her role which she was honoured to play.

Naya Rivera as Catwoman

Naya Rivera in the video can be heard saying that obviously there is a special significance for portraying Catwoman. She said every actor that she has ever loved has played Catwoman in some shape or form and she is honoured as she gets to play it for this movie. The late actor voiced Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in the two-part animated film. The movie is inspired by the 90’s comic run of the same name, The Long Halloween sees the Caped Crusader solving a string of holiday-centric murders in Gotham city.

Naya Rivera's final act of strength

While Catwoman would be Naya Rivera's final role on screen, the actor's father told ET about her final act of strength. He said that Rivera’s final act of strength was to save the life of her son Josey after their boat started drifting while on a trip to California’s Lake Piru in July 2020. Talking about his daughter’s final heroic act, George said that she used the same mantra at that moment which she used for life. He added that it was preservation, keep going when things are hard, keep pushing. It just shows you the strength of the person. George told ET that Josey was definitely Naya's number one priority and that last act of strength was proof of that.

George said that Josey really became everything for her. Her focus was really on him and he was growing up as she was becoming a mother, she really leaned into that and the word he wants to use is maturity. He mentioned that she became very mature as a person and receptive to other people’s feelings. George signed off saying that motherhood changed the late actor in the best way. He watched the maturity in her after she had a child, before and after, big difference. For the uninitiated, the actor died in an accidental drowning incident at Lake Piru near Los Angeles, California, in July 2020.

IMAGE: NAYA RIVERA INSTAGRAM/ STILL FROM HARLEY QUINN

