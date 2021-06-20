When Nick Jonas Revealed If He Was Close Friends With One Direction Singer Harry Styles

American singer and The Voice coach Nick Jonas has come a long way since his success as one of the Jonas Brothers in the 2000s. The 28-year-old singer has released successful singles like Jealous, Close, Don't Make Me Choose, and many more. In one of the interviews from the past, the Spaceman singer answered his fans' assumptions about him like if he fell in love with Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the first sight, he watched Camp Rock when he was sad, and many such questions. One of the fans asked him if he was close friends with One Direction singer Harry Styles. Here's what he revealed-

Nick Jonas is "gym buddies" with Harry Styles

In an interactive session with Capital FM, Nick Jonas answered fans' assumptions about him and one of the fans asked if he was very close friends with singer Harry Styles. Nick Jonas said not really. Although, he revealed the time when he and Harry Styles worked out in the same gym. He said he was lifting some weights whereas Harry Styles was on the treadmill in the gym. He revealed that was the longest amount of time he had been in the same room with him. He described them to be "gym buds".

When Nick was asked if he was his parents' favorite child, he said that was obviously true. One of the fans asked if he fell in love with Priyanka Chopra at the first sight, he said that was "true-ish". He revealed he had known her as a friend for a while and then started dating so the assumption was true-ish but not completely true. One assumption was that he watched Camp Rock when he was sad. He said that was not true and it would make him sadder than anything else.

A look at Nick Jonas' songs

Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe formed a band in 2005 called the 'Jonas Brothers'. The band has released five albums including It's About Time, Jonas Brother, A Little Bit Longer, Lines Vines and Trying Times, and Happiness Begins. After the band split in 2013, the group reunited for the song Sucker on March 1, 2019. The official music video featured the singers' wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner Jonas, and Danielle Jonas, and the song was nominated for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Nick Jonas' third album Spaceman was released on March 12, 2021.

IMAGE: NICK JONAS & HARRY STYLES' INSTAGRAM

