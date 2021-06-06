When Nick Jonas Revealed What It Was Like To Live With His Brother Joe Jonas

American singer and Voice coach Nick Jonas has come a long way from being a part of the band Jonas Brothers with siblings Joe and Kevin Jonas to launching his successful solo career, relaunching the Jonas Brothers to recently being a host on the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Back in 2016, the Spaceman singer made an appearance on The Ellen Show in which he revealed that he and brother Joe Jonas were staying together and he thought that the entire experience brought them closer than ever.

When Nick Jonas revealed what it was like while living with his brother Joe

On The Ellen Show in 2016, Nick had revealed that he and his brother Joe moved in together at a house in Sherman Oaks and said that he felt very sophisticated and adult-like over there. He also shared that it was great that they both had each other to come back to as they were both busy at that time, Joe with his band DNCE and Nick with his music. He said that after coming home from work they would hang out and decompress from the busy days they both had.

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas have unknowingly copied each other's music

To this Ellen being her witty self asked Nick that since they are doing really well with their individual careers, does he think it is possible that Joe's music will bleed into his ideas and vice versa and they both might start sounding alike. To this Nick responded by saying, "Maybe. We both actually in different times without even realising it have copied songs and it gets really uncomfortable when we come home and ask each other to check out our new song and it actually turns out to be like the one we actually released." He joked that they end up taking credit for each other's music anyway.

In the same interview, Ellen also asked Nick questions like who is neater to which Nick jokingly said that he is actually Joe's housekeeper as he is often the one who puts the things back in their place and is often the one who knows where things are at in the house. Other than that the interview also covered topics like Nick Jonas' 2016 Met Gala appearance for which he won the best-dressed award and also about his cancelled show with Demi Lovato due to gender issues. Watch the interview right below.

IMAGE: NICK JONAS' INSTAGRAM

