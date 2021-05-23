When Nick Jonas Talked About His 'awkward' First Meeting With Priyanka Chopra's Mother

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had the dreamiest grand wedding ever. Although they invited a handful of people at their wedding which included close friends and family, their grand wedding pictures went viral on the internet for several weeks after the ceremony. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her memoir Unfinished gave fine details into the personal life and also mentioned the minute details of her wedding day. Interestingly, she also wrote about her mother's first meeting with her then-friend and now-husband Nick Jonas.

Nick on meeting Priyanka's mom for the first time

In an interview with Capital FM, Nick Jonas opened up about meeting his mother-in-law to be for the very first time. Priyanka Chopra invited Nick Jonas to her place and warned him that her mother was home too. However, she did not warn her mother that she was bringing Nick Jonas home. Priyanka and Nick walked into her accidentally while she was watching Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Reminiscing the incident during the interview, Nick said that it was a funny and bizarre way to meet what would become his future mother-in-law. But he also added that it was ‘Perfect’. Nick said it was the right way to do it, to surprise her while she was watching a crime show.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. In the book, Priyanka also mentioned that it was Nick Jonas’ idea to get married in India and fly her off all the way across the globe to America, where they live currently. Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka in Greece, on her birthday July 18, 2018, and had a small engagement ceremony in Mumbai, a month later. Right before proposing Priyanka, Nick Jonas flew down to India with her, because she had some work here. While she was at work, Nick met Priyanka Chopra's mother and asked her if he could marry her daughter.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas released his second solo album Spaceman after Last Year Was Complicated which had released in 2016. It also marks his first solo album after the reunion of the Jonas Brothers in 2019.

IMAGE: NICK JONAS' INSTAGRAM

