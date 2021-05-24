When Pink Slammed Trolls After She Posted Pic Of Son Without Diaper: 'Are You For Real?'

Back in 2019, Pink had posted a picture of her 2-year-old son, Jameson, in which he had not worn a diaper while playing by the pool. As soon as Pink's Instagram post was up on the internet, her social media followers were irked after they looked at Jameson's photo. Many had also expressed disappointment that the singer had shown off her child's privates. However, within a few days, the mother of two had slammed all the trolls who had targeted her son. She had re-posted an edited picture of her son and had hit back at her haters.

Pink had mentioned that she feels there’s something seriously wrong with a lot of people out there. She had added, "Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper."

She had continued that had she deleted it because she thought some people were "disgusting". The What About Us singer had written that she would be turning off her comments and would be shaking her head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, and the negativity that people brought to other people’s lives. "There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling the baby penis in its face," she had concluded in her note.

This post about Pink's son had gone viral on Twitter as she had turned off the comments section on Instagram. Many had supported the singer and had lauded her for expressing her emotions. Whereas a bunch of netizens had opined that stars have restricted privacy on social media platforms and that they're judged for small things.

Pink and her husband Carey Hart had welcomed their baby boy Jameson Moon Hart, the singer had revealed on December 29, 2106. The couple is also parents to a daughter, Willow Sage. During her interview with Today, the singer started had detailed her motherhood struggles and had admitted that starting a family was never even on her radar. "I didn't really want to be a mom. But it just wasn't on my list of to-dos. I had Willow and, man, that saying of watching your heart go walking outside of your body. It's truly how it feels,” she had said on the show.

Carson Daly catches up with @Pink about how she juggles the pressures of fame and motherhood, the new documentary pulling back the curtain on her life, and more. pic.twitter.com/cuhsEfJLlD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 20, 2021

