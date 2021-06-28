When Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Hilariously Answered Internet's Question About Them

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal were seen together on-screen in the 2017 science fiction horror film Life. To promote tier movie, the duo appeared on Wired and answered some of the Internet's most searched questions about them. The actors answered some hilarious questions like "Are Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling twins?" and "What does Jake Gyllenhaal eat?" and so on.

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal answer webs most searched questions

In the 6 minutes long video, Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal answered some hilarious most searched questions about themselves. One question read, "Are Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling twins?" to which Jake gave a hilarious response and said that Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling were actually twins, America and Canada had sex and that's how they both were born, and the two tried to eat each other in the womb. Another question read, "What does Jake Gyllenhaal eat?" Ryan answered on Jake's behalf and said, "It's funny you should ask, its baby Pandas".

The duo went on to answer many mother questions about each other. At the end of the video, Jake Gyllenhaal cheekily said that he hoped Ryan learned more about him today, to which Ryan replied that he definitely did.

Ryan Reynolds writes sweet wish for wife Blake Lively on Mother's Day

Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram and penned down a note for his wife Blake Lively on Mother's Day. The actor shared a photo with his wife and wrote "It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love."

