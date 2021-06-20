When Ryan Reynolds Revealed That He Had Had Enough Of 'Frozen'

Ryan Reynolds is one of the popular Canadian actors best known for his lead role in the movie, Deadpool. Married to Green Lantern actor Blake Lively, the couple shares three daughters together regarding whom the actor had spoken about during an interaction. The actor had revealed how he had to watch Frozen multiple times with his daughters.

Ryan Reynolds on having enough of ‘Frozen’

Ryan Reynolds had appeared on the popular chat show, The Ellen Show and had been candid about his relationship with his daughters. The actor had stated that a lot of parents came up to him and asked him whether he would ever do a PG-13 version of Deadpool as they wanted more content that they could watch with their kids. Even Ryan had agreed to their concern and revealed that he had watched Frozen with his daughters. The actor had made the audience laugh as he had spoken in a squeaky voice. He had further shared fun trivia about the movie, saying that a lot of parents didn’t know that if they played Frozen backwards, it was a shot to shot remake of the movie, The Exorcist. He had even mentioned this trivia would enrage a lot of parents and have then added that he was excited about Deadpool 2 PG-13 cut. Ryan Reynolds had shared that it was not only an incredibly entertaining movie but was also for a super great cause. The cast and crew had associated with Fudge Cancer and generated donations for it through their movie tickets.

Ryan Reynolds' latest

Ryan Reynolds has a lot on his plate and has been gearing up for a couple of his movies. He will be seen in the movie Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard in which he will be seen essaying the lead role alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, etc. The actor is also gearing up for his upcoming sci-fi action-comedy movie, Free Guy directed by Shawn Levy. Ryan Reynolds will also be seen in Rawson Marshall Thurber's upcoming, Red Notice in which he will be essaying the role of a con artist. He is also working on yet another sci-fi movie, The Adam Project along with a docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham.

IMAGE: RYAN REYNOLDS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.