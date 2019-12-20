When Sacheen Littlefeather Respectfully Declined An Oscar

Sacheen Littlefeather is an Apache actor, who is known to have represented American actor Marlon Brando at the 45th Academy Awards to decline his award for Best Actor for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola's iconic gangster film, The Godfather. Brando famously boycotted the award ceremony to protest Hollywood's portrayal of Native Americans in movies.



Sacheen Littlefeather at the awards

The movie grossed nearly 135 million worldwide. On March 27, 1973, she represented Marlon Brando at the 45th Academy Awards to decline the Best Actor award for his performance in The Godfather. The favourite to win, Brando boycotted the ceremony in protest of Hollywood's portrayal of Native Americans.

In 1973, Native Americans had no apt representation in the film industry and were mostly used as extras. Brando expressed support for the American Indian Movement and referenced the ongoing situation at Wounded Knee. There, a team of 200 Oglala Lakota activists had occupied a tiny South Dakota town and were currently under siege by the U.S.

Sacheen, when accepting the award, said that she was representing Marlon Brando during the evening and Brando asked her to tell the audience that he very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians by the film industry during that time. Brando helped raise awareness among the Native Americans by this. He also helped them to fight their fight in front of 85 million viewers. His controversial refusal of the award was considered to be one of the biggest moments in Oscar history.

In the 1960s, Marlon Brando’s career took a turn. There were several movies of Marlon Brando which tanked at the box office. Brando’s career needed to bounce back. His role as Vito Corleone in The Godfather was what helped him get back on his feet. In the epic portrayal of the 1940s of the New York Mafia family, Marlon played Don Corleone. The film follows his son Michael Corleone (played by Al Pacino). In the movie, Marlon is a gangster, who loves and protects his family.

