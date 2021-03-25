When Sara Gilbert Discussed The Moment Of Her First Kiss With A Girl With Drew Barrymore

Sara Gilbert, best known for her role in Roseanne, recently talked about her first kiss with a girl. She even discussed the moment when she had to kiss her co-star and stated how Sara Gilbert and Drew Barrymore were paired together to kiss each other in a scene in Poison Ivy. Read ahead to know what Sara Gilbert revealed more about her first kiss with a girl.

Sara Gilbert on The Drew Barrymore Show

Sara Gilbert recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she was asked about her first kiss with a girl. During the show, host Drew Barrymore played a fun game with her called Drew or False in which she provided three facts to Sara Gilbert and asked her to choose the one that was true. One of the facts in the list stated that Sara’s first girl kiss was with Drew to which she chose that option and revealed how it was true. She then stated how she would soon blush and stated how Drew was the coolest person she’d ever met.

The talk show host then recalled how they were supposed to kiss in the movie but they began practising in the trailer and revealed how fun it was. Sara then stated how they were just doing research to which Drew added how they felt like practising it as they wanted to look good onscreen. Sara Gilbert and Drew Barrymore then recalled the time when they were shooting for Poison Ivy where the latter stated how she used to drive a jeep to get ice-creams and constantly got into accidents. Sara then recalled how she saw Drew dancing on the hood of the jeep and mentioned how she was a wild child in the best possible way. They both then stated how impressed they were with each other.

Sara Gilbert then told Drew Barrymore how great she was doing in her job and even asked her whether she was loving it to which she said yes. They further had a discussion about managing their career along with their kids and shared their experiences.

Poison Ivy movie

Sara Gilbert and Drew Barrymore’s kissed in Poison Ivy movie released in 1992. The movie received mixed reviews from the audiences and Sara was also nominated for her role at the Independent Spirit Awards. Poison Ivy cast also included actors namely Cheryl Ladd, Tom Skerritt, Jeanne Sakata, Alan Stock, Charley Hayward, E. J. Moore and others.

Image Source- Sara Gilbert's Instagram & Drew Barrymore's Instagram