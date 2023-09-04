When Sophie Turrner Opened Up About Getting Married To Joe Jonas In Her Early 20s

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly heading towards a divorce after four years of their marriage. While the rumours have been rife about what led to their reported split, netizens recalled the time when the Game of Thrones actress opened up about her romantic past. In an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2019, the actress revealed that she never thought she would get engaged in her early 20s.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot 4 years ago in Las Vegas.

The couple are parents to two daughters.

According to TMZ, the singer will file for divorce soon to dissolve his marriage with Sophie.

Sophie Turner reveals why she got married so early

During the interview, Sophie Turner revealed that she knew that Joe Jonas was the one after getting engaged to him at a very young age. "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," she said.

"I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28," she continued. Joe Jonas and Sophie announced their engagement in October 2017.

(Sophie Turner opens up on her engagement with Joe Jonas | Image: Instagram)

Sophie Turner says getting engaged isn't an accomplishment

During a conversation with Marie Claire, Sophie Turner said that she did not consider getting engaged to be an accomplishment in her personal life. She said, "Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career."