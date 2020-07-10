When The Kardashians Displayed Their Singing Abilities; Watch

The Kardashians are often in the news for various reasons. Widely noted for their appearance in one of the most-watched reality tv shows, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, they are also known for their clothing, makeup, and accessories foundations. However, one thing about them that many fans might not be aware of is their singing talent. With all that said now, here are some of the most memorable instances where the Kardashians, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, showed off their singing abilities:

When the Kardashians showed off their singing talents

Kylie Jenner, founder of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics, made her debut in the music industry in the year 2016. She was part of the song titled Beautiful Day that is sung by Lil Yachty. Kylie Jenner sang some parts of the songs. Jenner also grabbed widespread attention when she sang Rise and Shine. Kylie shared a video of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters and the tour also showed Stormi's playroom. Jenner sang the song Rise and Shine in the video. Watch the videos below, where Kylie Jenner can be seen showing off her singing talents:

Kim Kardashian, founder of Skims and other cosmetic companies, has a massive fan following. She is known to be one of the top celebrities in Hollywood with a massive fan following of 178 million on Instagram. The celebrity is known to be a part of several songs of Kanye West. However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has also sung and created her own song. The actor recorded the song titled Jam (Turn It Up). The song released in the year 2011. Kim Kardashian even shared about her feelings about making the song on the popular tv show, Watch What Happens Live.

Kendall Jenner made an appearance in the song titled Freaky Friday by Lil Dicky. The music video features Chris Brown and various other prominent artists including Kendall Jenner. The singer Lil Dicky, towards the end of the song, narrates about being trapped in Jenner's body, while Jenner raps.

Khloe Kardashian, founder of Good American and Revenge Body, has also displayed her singing talents. In one of the Instagram posts, Khloe Kardashian shared a video with daughter True. Khloe Kardashian sang the song I Love You from Barnet. In one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian along with Kourtney Kardashian sang karaoke as they were shown drunk. They sang ''I'm In Love With the CoCo''.

