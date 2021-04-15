When 'Titanic' Director James Cameron Realized He Went A Step Too Far In His Oscar Speech

Titanic director James Cameron, as one can see while watching the film's Blu Ray version, can be seen and heard looking back at the time when the Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Box Office Juggernaut won several Oscars during the 1998 version of the academy awards. During the segment in question, Cameron can be heard saying that during that moment when he lifted one of Titanic's awards over his head and said, "I am the king of the world", he went a little too far, since he broke the decorum of the function in question. Back then, the celebration to the addition to the list of James Cameron's Oscars supposedly made Billy Zane say "That Went Down Like A Ton of Bricks" in a segment shortly after Cameron's. In addition to the same, the actors who were a part of the hit reportedly started squirming in cringe after seeing their director doing what he did. Zane played Cal, the first suitor of Kate Winslet's Rose Dawson in the box office mammoth.

James Cameron's Oscar Acceptance speech:

Actors coming in support of Cameron:

As per a report on CheatSheet.com, the late Bill Paxton, who has collaborated with Cameron on several occasions, was quoted in the article saying something on the lines of the night being a moment of triumph for the Avatar director. The late screen legend arrived on that decision because Paxton had reportedly been a witness to the travails and travails that Cameron was put through while making the film. Several other artists, with the exception of some of the main leads, supported the director by saying that the fact that he basically quoted a line from a movie was heartwarming enough.

National Titanic Remembrance Day:

National Titanic Remembrance Day is observed on April 15th of every year in order to honour the lives lost during the time when the RMS Titanic sunk into the ocean after coming in contact with an iceberg. The ill-fated day in 1912 saw several aristocrats lose their lives and properties, along with close to 1400 others, many of which went down with the ship into the depths of the ocean, while many others froze to their own passing. Several passengers who had survived what is known as "one of the greatest tragedy in the recorded human history" have since passed.

As far as James Cameron is concerned, the director is busy with his forthcoming sequels to his smash hit film, Avatar. The first of the sequels are set to release sometime during 2022. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.