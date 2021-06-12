When Will Smith Admitted Acting Felt Easier To Him Than Music In A Throwback Interview

One of the biggest stars of Hollywood, Will Smith, started off his journey to stardom with America's most beloved show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired in 1990. In a major throwback interview, the young Smith talked about the show and also his career path in music. Talking about how performing on stage was his calling and the sitcom giving him that opportunity, check out Will Smith's throwback interview here.

Will Smith opened up about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

In a major throwback interview with E!, a young Will Smith can be seen celebrating the premiere of his sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The actor confidently guaranteed the audience that they would never experience a show quite like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as it would make them laugh and cry at any moment. The veteran actor urged the viewers to watch his sitcom in the interview.

Will Smith on portraying the role

Talking about portraying the role of the protagonist with the same name as his, Will Smith told the online portal that playing the character was much like playing himself in reel life. When the show premiered, the actor had gained fame with his music and while talking about being a musician. iyanWill Smith admitted that acting came naturally to him and was a lot easier than music.

Elaborating his point further, Will Smith liked the stable location and fixed timings of his acting stint as oppose to unpredictability while being a musician. The actor confessed to like the stability in the job even if the show does not do well. He also talked about how music was his hobby and it was god's plan to put him in that place.

A look at Will Smith's videos and shows

The actor established himself as the most sought-after actor of Hollywood after delivering serval blockbuster movies in his career. Will Smith's shows such as Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child, All of Us, and ABC Afterschool Special helped him boost his career in the early days. Will Smith's videos on his Youtube channel are a current sensation among his fans.

