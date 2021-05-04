When Will Smith And Leonardo DiCaprio Teamed Up To Save The Amazon Rain Forests

Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio have not worked together on a movie. However, the two actors collaborated for a good cause of saving the Amazon forest. They had joined forces in an effort to helo save the rainforest from destruction.

When Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio teamed up to save the Amazon forest

Will Smith runs a sustainable, eco-friendly water company JUST Water with his son, Jaden. Back in 2019, he teamed up with an environmentally-friendly footwear company Aillbirds, where Leonardo DiCaprio is an investor. The two companies together designed and dropped two fresh limited-edition sneakers called Tree Runners and Tree Toppers.

All the earning from the sales of the shoes was donated to DiCaprio's Amazon Forest Fund. It is the Oscar-winning actor's environmental nonprofit company Earth Alliance that he started with Lauren Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth. At the time, they set up the emergency Amazon Forest Fund in response to the news of devasting fires raging across the rainforest. The JUST Tree Runners and Tree Topper sneakers' from Allbirds were available for £95 and £115, respectively.

According to METRO, Will Smith said that 'there is only one Mother Earth and it’s on us to protect her'. He stated that the Brazillian Amazon, the largest carbon sink, was burning for a month. The actor mentioned that they source only sugarcane caps from Brazil, so the forest fire hits especially close to home. Smith noted that collaborating with businesses who are creating innovative sustainable solutions is the key to the future, and it’s important that they support those brands who give back more than they take.

Before his collaboration with Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio donated $5 million to the relief effort in saving the rainforest through his environmental foundation named Earth Alliance. Amazon forest is often termed as the lungs of the earth as it supplies six per cent of the planet's oxygen. It is home to more than one million Indigenous people and half the globe's estimated 10 million species of plants, animals, and insects.

Promo Image Source: willsmith and leonardodicaprio Instagram