When Will Smith Conducts Online Class, Reveals His Secret To Acing Acting

Popular actor Will Smith previously held an acting class for all his fans throughout the world via a Vlog session on his YouTube channel. In the video, the star was accompanied by expert Angela Rye who kept interviewing Will about his acting hacks. The video begins with Will explaining, “Today, I am doing one-on-one with Angela Rye and we’re going to talk about acting, human desire and all of that type of stuff.”

A glance at Will Smith’s acting class:

The star began with breaking down a simple definition of acting and then went on to explain different methods with which one can learn how to portray a character. He said, “Let’s first start with some definition, acting is performing act, you learn how to simulate in an authentic way, the reaction to the fantasy circumstances that have been presented. So, in order to do that you pay attention to human beings and learn how to relate, you learn how to have compassion for someone who believes things that you don’t believe. You have to completely discard your opinion and open yourself up to the emotional comprehension of someone else’s plight, no matter how foolish it may be to you.”

Will Smith then went on to explain how choosing a character can affect a person mentally. He articulated, “There’s someplace you don’t want to go, you know I was going to do Django and because of the psychological space I was going to have to live in, Willow (Will Smith’s daughter) was like daddy please don’t. She knew what the time around the house would be”.

Soon after Angela Rye questioned the famous actor about how he makes his transition back to his true self while coming out of a character. He quickly responded to the question saying, “This is one of the things I have never talked about. So, I did method acting for Six Degrees of Separation. Everyone’s in a constant state of luxurious despair and constant discovery and paralysis.”

Method acting is when you submerge yourself, confining yourself only to the thought of the character. You eat what the character eats, you teach yourself to like the kind of clothes the character likes, blocking out Will and only living as the character.

He further added, “When you do that, you realise Will Smith is just a character like the other one. What you realise is that your ego, personality is a construct just like the character. It’s like on Six Degrees of Separation, I fell in love with stalker Channing and a part of him became me”. Currently, the star doesn’t use method acting to essay a character on screen.

Instead, he opts for a method namely toolbox. “Now, I don’t do method acting anymore because when that psychological ground falls out it’s horrendous. Now, I use my personal experiences to create the similar emotions you keep, in what we call a toolbox”. Watch the video below to know more about what’s a toolbox:

