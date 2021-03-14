When Will Smith Explained How YouTube Almost Killed Him In 2018

Back in 2018, Will Smith had decided to start his own Youtube channel and entertain his fans with his work. In December that year, Smith shared a compilation of all the videos he created the entire year on Youtube. He revealed that Youtube almost killed him that year. Here are Will Smith's videos from his Youtube channel that were extremely tough for him to create.

YouTube almost killed Will Smith in 2018

Will Smith shared a video on his Youtube channel which was titled The Year YouTube Almost Killed Me. The video started with some cinematic shots of the actor where he said that Creativity helps him find the truth. Will shared, "I spent a whole lot of years tightly protecting Will Smith and a creation of his career."

He added that there was so much creative energy that was dying inside of him. There was a lot of stuff he wanted to say to his audience. He shared a few clips from his interviews on The Ellen Show. He also shared a few snippets from his trip to India. He said that he wanted to do things he would've never done.

Will in the video said that he needed tougher and more challenging games. He tried scuba diving, landed on a set of a shoot with a parachute, and even shared a snippet from his interview at The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon. He added two major videos he created in the year. One of which was when his team challenged him to try Helicopter bungee jumping. His family was seen wishing him luck in the video. A huge crowd had surrounded the area at the Grand Canyon. Will Smith seemed nervous in the beginning but took a risk and went for it. The video went viral on the internet has over 20 million views on Youtube.

Will shared another video wherein he took up Drake's #InMyFeelingsChallenge. He went to the Széchenyi Chain Bridge in Budapest. He climbed the entire bridge and went to the top of the Kiki challenge. He danced to the song on the top of the bridge when it was illegal to climb the bridge. He titled the video Drake Almost Got Me Killed and has over 4 million views on the same. Take a look at Will Smith's videos here.

Will Smith news and updates

Will Smith has released three documentaries that are a part of a series. The 2019 documentaries are called One Strange Rock and Will Smith's Bucket List while the 2020 documentary is called Will Smith: Off the Deep End. The fourth part of his documentary will release this year and it is called Amend: The Fight For America. He was last seen in Bad Boys for Life playing Mike Lowrey and will be next seen in King Richard which is currently being filmed.