When Will Smith Fought With Director Michael Bay On The Sets Of 'Bad Boys'

Bad Boys is an action comedy film directed by Michael Bay that stars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in the lead roles. The two of them played the role of Miami narcotics detectives and the movie was released in 1995. Did you know that Will Smith fought with the director of the movie at the end of production?

When Will Smith fought with the Bad Boys director Michael Bay

According to IMDb, Michael Bay mentioned a fight he had with Will Smith near the end of production. It was one of the last shots where he wanted Will to say, "Hey, man, I love you," to Martin Lawrence. The director felt that it would show Will’s character's softer side but on the day when they were about to shoot the scene, the actor decided that he didn’t want to say the line. The two of them argued for about an hour and a half and other cast members such as Martin Lawrence and Tea Leoni joined in at some point. Michael finally agreed that Smith didn’t have to say the line. Later, he pointed out to the setting sun and explained to Smith that the sunset is natural and wouldn’t wait for them to shoot the scene. They shot the scene and Will Smith said the line.

Lesser-known facts about the movie

The director wanted Will Smith to be shirtless for his foot chase. However, he would only go so far as to do the scene in an unbuttoned shirt.

Michael Bay didn't like the script and often engaged Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in discussing how the dialogue and scenes could improve. He also allowed them to improvise while shooting.

The real roles were originally intended for Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes.

More about Bad Boys movie

Bad Boys movie is Michael Bay’s feature directorial debut and is produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer. The story of the film revolves around a family man and a ladies' man who are partners in Miami police. However, the situation gets complicated when they assume each other's identity while investigating a drug deal. The movie has two sequels, Bad Boys II and Bad Boys for Life.

