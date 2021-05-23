When Will Smith Opened Up On Why He Feels He's 'not Better Than Tom Cruise'

Will Smith is considered to be one of the most prominent personalities of Hollywood and has a number of notable acting performances under his belt. However, he has revealed that he does not believe that he is better than Tom Cruise, who is another popular figure in Hollywood. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon in The Tonight Show, Will talked about how he realised that he is not better than Tom Cruise during the filming of Bad Boys For Life, along with the reasons that led him to believe so.

Will Smith on why he’s “not better than Tom Cruise”

Bad Boys For Life was the third instalment of the popular film series which released last year. To promote the film, Will Smith had made an appearance on the talk show hosted by Fallon. Will said that he had decided to do all of the stunts in the film himself and had thought to himself that he was “better than Tom Cruise”. However, after doing a couple of stunts, Will realised that he was “not better than Tom Cruise”, given that Cruise had hung on the side of an airplane in the film Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

Smith said that after doing the stunts, he let his stunt doubles take over to do the rest of the stunts in the movie. The actor also admitted that he had felt “old” after deciding to refrain from doing any more stunts. Will also discussed how his own character in the film, Mike Lowrey, goes through the phase of mid-life crisis and how it was relatable to him in real life as well. The actor said that he was simply trying to “hang on”.

Tom Cruise had performed another major stunt during the filming of the previous instalment of the Mission Impossible series titled Ghost Protocol. He was seen scaling the heights of Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest city in the world located in Dubai, UAE. Will Smith, on the other hand, has his own list of hit action films such as I, Robot, I Am Legend, Suicide Squad, the Men In Black film series and more.

IMAGE: WILL SMITH & TOM CRUISE INSTAGRAM

